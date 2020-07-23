Nabila shooting for '1975-An Untold Story'



MasumaRahman Nabila came into the discussion after acting in the movie 'Aynabaji' directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury in 2016. After that, she was not seen in any new films, however, the actress recently shooting for a new movie.





The movie '1975-An Untold Story' directed by ShamimAhamedRoni is being made centering the darkest incident of August 15, 1975. The shooting of the film has been going on secretly at BFDC for the last 10 days. The matter was known by all from BFDC, but none opened their mouth till now.







Nabila posted her photo on Instagram on Monday, there she wrote, "I returned to shooting after about 4 months. Although I didn't want to go back to any kind of shooting now, I couldn't help but do it with a special day like August 15."





"We have started shooting the film from July 10. Its work will continue for a few days. It will then be edited and submitted to the censor," she told about her working in the film. Shahiduzzaman Selim and Tauquir Ahmed are also playing special roles in this movie produced by Shapla Media. Meanwhile, BappaMazumder has sung a song in this film to the tune of EmonSaha.

