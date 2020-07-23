Salman Shah's t-shirt, head band at auction



Salman Shah is a famous hero of Dhaka cinema. He passed away amidst many controversies on September 6, 1996. However, this film star is still immortal in the hearts of millions of fans. This time there is a great opportunity for Salman Shah's fans. They can collect two things used by their favorite hero if they want.





It is learned that a t-shirt and head band of Salman Shah are up for auction.Moushumi and Salman Shah's 'AntoreAntore' directed by Guni producer ShibliSadiq was released in 1994. In that film, Salman wears a red T-shirt.







The band on the head also caught a lot of attention. After so many years, they are up for auction.It was learned that a Salman fan named Mamunur Reza Mamun has kept the t-shirt and the band for about 20 years. Mamun said, "I had contact with Salman Shah's family even before his death.







After the death of the hero, I went to their home to meet his mother Nila and his father Kamar. From this I started a relationship with their family and they became really close to me.





One day, when I asked aunt Nila for some sort of memento of the favorite hero, she went to his room, opened the cupboard and gave me these t-shirt and band. When I got these, I immediately broke into tears. I am putting these up for auction today."





Mamun further said, "The situation in the country is not very good. The whole country is now in turmoil for coronavirus. Those who are poor and low-income are spending their days helplessly. In such a situation those who are in a better position have come forward to the side of the helpless.







I can't afford that. So the best thing I have is to help the helpless with the money I get from selling my favorite hero's t-shirt and band."The auction date has not been fixed yet. It is not clear from which platform these can be bought. Details will be known soon, said Salman fan Mamun.

