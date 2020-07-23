'Shopno Bhongo'



Jaya Ahsan is a busy film actress in both Bangladesh and Kolkata. She is busy with one movie after another. Before acting in movies, she was regular at small screen and at one time she was the favorite face too.







Although she is no longer seen in dramas and telefilms due to her busy schedule in movies, her fans are still watching her dramas and telefilms. After seven long years, Jaya Ahsan now will be seen in the play titled 'ShopnoBhongo' directed by ProyatoAshfaq this Eid.





Written by the director, the story play will be seen that Shahed and Oni started their new family. In this life of happiness, a tragic accident happens suddenly. Then various ghostly events happen. They face inconsistent behavior from doormen, caretakers and friends. The story of the play goes on through this ghostly event.







At last, Shahed and Oni find out that they died in an accident that took place earlier. This is how the story of 'ShopnoBhongo' going on.It is learned that the drama starring Jaya Ahsan will be aired on the private television channel RTV on the 7th day of Eid at 9:00 pm.

