Tamim Iqbal set to visit England on July 25

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is all set to travel to England for treatment after the dashing opener faced severe intestinal pain recently.







Tamim has recently faced severe stomach ache and needed advice from abroad as he failed to get proper medication in his own backyard. It was learnt that he will travel to London on July 25 if all goes according to his plan and in all likelihood he will travel alone for treatment.





Tamim decided to travel to England on Tuesday following a video call with physicians based in London. Tamim last week had revealed of troubled by the sickness and despite several checkups, pathological tests and CT scan in Dhaka the reason behind the intestinal pain remained unknown.





"I had the attack [sever stomach ache] thrice in last one month. The pain is so severe that I cannot even stand straight. Doctors have asked me to get admitted to the hospital but that's also not being possible due to the Covid-19 situation.





They [doctors] have suggested me a few more tests like endoscopy and colonoscopy," the opener quoted earlier.Tamim was also considering to travel to Thailand or Singapore but had to finalize of travelling to London given the other locations have travel restriction due to Covid-19 pandemic.

