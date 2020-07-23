Fatullah stadium: A Test venue in a sorry state

The pictures taken recently show the whole Fatullah stadium is under water and the entrance of the stadium is also under dirty water mixed with chemical wastes following the monsoon rain. -Collected



Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium (KSOAS) in Fatullah, Narayanganj in dire condition with its main ground remaining submerged in water during the rainy season due to poor planning, unplanned drainage system and lack of maintenance.







Due to water logging, the outer field was in no condition to hold any sort of sporting activity. However Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that country's eight cricket venues including Fatullah stadium are ready for the cricketer's personal training and cricketers have already started their training maintaining health rules issued by the BCB.







But the reality is that water mixed with chemical wastes dumped from nearby factories flood the outer ground of KSOAS throughout the year. In last five years, contaminated water from dyeing factories and garments factories close to the venue has been entering both outer and main grounds of the stadium.





Last year, BCB assigned an eight-member designing team from Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET) to come up with a plan to solve the problem.BCB's venue coordinator Babul Mia recently told the media that the existing drainage system didn't work anymore.





BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the media that the BUET team was still in the planning stage and the board was bearing the expense of it, not the NSC. "We gave the responsibility to the BUET team in 2019. They completed survey and soil test and now working on details, drawing and designing," said Nizam.





"Because of being the main users [of the venue], we are subsidizing it. We are doing it as the NSC asked us to bear the cost of designing part and they will bear the cost of the implementation part," he added.Fatullah stadium started its journey as an international venue in 2006 with the match between Bangladesh and visitors Kenya.







For the last, Fatullah hosted an international match was in 2016 and that was an Asia Cup qualifying match between Hong Kong and UAE. The stadium also hosted a tour match between Bangladesh and tourists Zimbabwe on September 11, 2019.







As a small country, Bangladesh always suffers from venue problems. The vacant spaces in the country are in decline. Then if such a stadium is destroyed, it will be a great loss to the cricket of our country, said concerned cricket-loving people.BCB will take necessary steps to save the Test venue after the COVID-19 situation becomes normal, they hope.





