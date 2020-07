6 killed in Cox's Bazar road accident

At least six people are dead and four others injured in a head-on collision between a covered van and a small passenger vehicle called 'Laguna'at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar.







The incident took place at around 6pm on Wednesday on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway. Four of the deceased have been identified.





They are Badiul Alam (50) son of Abdul Quader of Harbang Nun Bazar area of Chakaria upazila, Amin, 48, son of Abdul Azad of Sandwippara of Lama upazila of Bandarban, Minar Uddin(23) of Amirabad area of Lohagara upazila of Chittagong Ahmed (32).







Mohammad Anisur Rahman, in-charge of Chiringha Highway Police Outpost, said a Chittagong-bound covered van from Cox's Bazar collided head-on with a Legula coming from Lohagara.











---Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar

