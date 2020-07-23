PM to inaugurate shelter project in Cox's Bazar today



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's weakness towards Cox's Bazar seems to be gradually increasing. One of the largest shelter projects in the country is going to be officially inaugurated today.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the project from Ganobhaban through a virtual platform. Through this program, distribution of 20 buildings constructed at Khurushkul in Cox's Bazar Sadar under the Prime Minister's Priority Based Asrayan-2 project will start among the beneficiaries.







The names written by the Prime Minister are 1) Sampan, 2) Keora, 3) Rajnigandha, 4) Gandharaja, 5) Hasnahena, 6) Kamini, 6) Gulmohar, 6) Golap, 9) Sonali. , 10) Nilambri, 11) Oyster, 12) Coral, 13) Pearl, 14) Coral, 15) Sopan, 18) Mankhali, 16) Shankhali, 18) Dolanchampa, 19) Inani, 20) Bankkhali.





On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of these 20 buildings, various preparations including decoration are also being completed at the venue of the shelter project. Road communication system has also been prepared in the constructed buildings along with water and electricity line connection.







Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the distribution of houses among the beneficiaries of the buildings constructed under the supervision of the army at Khurushkul in Sadar upazila at 10:30 am on Thursday.







The Prime Minister will attend the function directly from Ganobhaban through the virtual platform. Scheduled guests from Ganobhaban and Khurushkul will also participate in it.After that, the Prime Minister will announce the inauguration of 20 buildings and hand over the keys of the house among 19 beneficiaries.





Fruit, forest and medicinal plant saplings will be planted at the shelter project site by three beneficiaries at Khurushkul end. According to the district administration of Cox's Bazar, the ledger has been finalized with the allocation of 72 acres of khas land adjacent to the airport for the purpose of expanding the airport.





A shelter project is being set up on 253.35 acres of land at Khurushkul on the banks of the river Bankkhali to rehabilitate 4409 families currently living illegally on the identified land.The filling work of the project started in 2015. The project is to construct 245 four-storey buildings. The army has built 20 buildings. Each building has 32 units. 640 families will get shelter in these buildings.







The rehabilitated area will have everything including schools, colleges, mosques and madrasas. On July 14, a lottery draw was held at the Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Conference Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office to distribute the flats of 19 buildings constructed under the Khurushkul Special Shelter Project under the Prime Minister's Priority Project Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila impartially among the beneficiaries. In the first phase, flats were allotted among 600 families in 19 buildings through lottery, said Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain.









---Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar

