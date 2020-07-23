Imran Khan phones Sheikh Hasina, discusses Covid-19



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over phone and wanted to know about the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh.





"The Pakistan premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at around 1 pm and wanted to know from her about the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh and how her government is combating the deadly disease," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.





During the 15-minute telephonic conversation, the Bangladesh prime minister apprised in detail Imran Khan of the steps her government has taken for the treatment Covid-19 patients and to contain the transmission of the disease, the press secretary said.





The prime minister also informed Imran Khan about the current flood situation in Bangladesh when he inquired about it, Karim said.At the beginning of the talks, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries, he added.









--- BSS







Leave Your Comments