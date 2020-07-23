Flood situation worsens further in Brahmaputra, Meghna basins

Many parts of the capital experienced water logging on Wednesday despite light rainfall. The photo was taken from Osman Gani Road at Alubazar. -Focus Bangla



The flood situation has deteriorated further in the Brahmaputra and Meghna basins due to the onrush of hilly water coming from the upstream.As the major rivers of the basin are following above the danger level at nine points, its flood situation deteriorated in many areas and remained mostly stable in some other areas on Wednesday, according to the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).





The flood scenario worsened in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Jamalpur districts, while remained stable in Bogura and Sirajganj and improved in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts.The flood situation would deteriorate in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Nilphamari districts and continue to improve in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur districts in the next 24 hours, the officials said.





According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the water levels of the Dharla River increased by 30 cm at Kurigram point, while the Brahmaputra by 14 cm at Noonkhawa point and 9 cm at Chilmari point during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am yesterday.





Water level of the Jamuna marked a rise by 3 cm at Fulchhari point and 4 cm at Bahadurabad point.The Dharla River was flowing 65 cm above the danger level at Kurigram, while the Ghagot River 48 cm above at Gaibandha and the Brahmaputra was following 40 cm above the danger mark at Noonkhawa point and 51 cm at Chilmari point in Kurigram at 9 am on Wednesday.





The Jamuna was flowing 75 cm above the danger level at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 82 cm above at Bahadurabad point in Jamalpur, 84 cm at Sariakandi point in Bogura, 63 cm at Kazipur and 60 cm at Sirajganj point at 9 am.





Due to continuous rainfall and hilly water from the upstream, the flood situation has begun to deteriorate again in the Meghna basin.In third phase of floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj, 19 upazilas were inundated and about six lakh people were marooned.





River water in Sylhet continued to rise and the Surma River is flowing over the danger level at four points.About 7.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours and three is a possibility of heavy rain in Sylhet region in the next 24 hours, local Met office said.





In Sunamganj, crops of a vast area have been submerged as its rivers have been flowing above the danger level, while fish of ponds washed away and homesteads and roads inundated.Local administrations have already introduced 295 shelter centres at educational institutions.Road communication of Sunamganj sadar has already been suspended with its all upazilas.





Senior meteorologist Saeed Ahmad Chowdhury said there is a possibility of more rains in the Sunamganj area for another month.If rain continues in Sylhet region, water levels of rivers in the Meghna basin will increase and the onrush of water will come from the upstream too, he said.





All the major rivers in Sunamganj were flowing above the danger levels at 9 am on Wednesday. The Surma River was flowing 30 cm above the danger level at Sholaghar point of Sunamganj sadar while 1.64 metre above at Chatak point.

The Jadukata River in Tahirpur upazila was flowing 64 cm above the danger mark.





After two-week rising of water level due to heavy downpour and incessant onrush of water from upstream, the water level in the Ganges River basin started receding improving the flood situation in char and other low-lying areas in the region.Receding trend of water level was recorded at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Goalanda points in the last 24 hours ending 9 am, said BWDB superintending engineer Mukhlesur Rahman.





The water level of the Ganges River decreased by one cm at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj and two cm at Rajshahi point this morning and the river was flowing 185 cm and 190 cm below danger level at the two points respectively, he added.





FFWC executive engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the water level of the Atrai River decreased by 8 cm at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.Of the 13 river points monitored in eight districts under Rajshahi division, water levels decreased at eight stations, while increased at five stations in the last 24 hours.





The Gur River was also flowing 74 cm above the danger mark at Singra point in Natore with a rise of seven cm afresh, while the Atrai River was flowing 97 cm above the danger level at Baghabari in Sirajganj district.







