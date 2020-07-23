Flood situation worsens in Madaripur, Kurigram, Sunamganj









Flood situation has taken a severe turn in Madaripur, Kurigram and Sunamganj districts as major rivers adjacent to the districts started to swell again amid the incessant downpour.





Thousands of people are passing days amid scarcity of drinking water and necessary food. Although the authorities have undertaken different schemes for providing the flood-hit people with relief items and necessary assistance, these efforts allegedly turned out to be inadequate.





In Madaripur, the Padma River was flowing 70cm above the danger level, leaving around 65,000 people marooned in four upazilas.





At least 60 houses along the riverbank in Shibchar Upazila went into the gorge of the river. Around 25,000 people are now living in inhumane condition in Kathalbari, Nilokhi, Madbarer Char, Sannasirchar, Daopara, Char Hajera and Bazlu Sarkarer Char areas of the upazila.





In Madaripur Sadar, 10 out of the 15 unions have been inundated as the water of Arial Khan River was flowing 40cm above the danger level. A total of 72 houses have been submerged in the last three days in the upazila.





Flood situation in Kalkini and Rajoir upazilas also remained unchanged with thousands of people marooned and houses inundated.













The district administration allocated 400 metric tons of rice to distribute among 10,141 flood-affected people.





In Kurigram, water in 16 rivers increased again causing further deterioration in flood situations.





Brahmaputra was flowing 61cm above the danger level at the Chilmari point, 53cm above at Nunkhawa point while the water flow in Dharla River was 89cm above the danger level at Bridge point in the morning.





Residents of different chars in the district hare now staying in different shelters while some are living their on boats.





Acute crisis of food and drinking water made the situation more miserable. A good number of flood-hit people with their cattle are reportedly starving due to lack of relief.





In the district, about 50,000 houses have so far been ravaged by the flood while it damaged 10 thousand hectares of crop fields, 37 km roads and 31 km of dams.





At least five primary schools along the river banks were eroded. Besides, 139 more schools have been damaged by the flood.













In Sunamganj, Thousands of people have been suffering in 11 upazilas of the district for over a month due to flood.





Although the flood water witnessed rise and fall repeatedly, the affected people saw no respite from their sufferings.





The worst affected Upazilas of Sunamganj are Sunamganj Sadar, Dakshin Sunamganj, Derai, Shalla, Chhatak, Bishwamvarpur, Tahirpur, Dharmapasha and Jamalganj.





However, the local Water Development Board said the rainfall is likely to reduce after Friday.





“It may reduce the flood water a bit. But it will take a longer time for flood water to recede,” they added.

Leave Your Comments