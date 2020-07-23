UN chief calls for talks after Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for “immediate and full de-escalation” and “a return to negotiations” between Azerbaijan and Armenia after recent clashes on the border between the two former Soviet republics.





Guterres spoke by telephone separately with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a UN spokesman said.





He expressed his concern to them after the recent fighting, and asked them to refrain “from provocative rhetoric,” the spokesman added.





Guterres also expressed his “full support” for the efforts of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe to ease tensions between the two countries.





The rivals have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.





The fighting on the northern border recently left at least 17 people dead. Each side accuse the other of starting the hostilities.





