Published:  03:01 PM, 23 July 2020

Xiaomi introduces Redmi 9A in Bangladesh

Xiaomi introduces Redmi 9A in Bangladesh

Xiaomi, global technology leader announced the release of Redmi 9A in Bangladesh on Thursday. 

After launching Redmi 9 earlier this month, this is the second smartphone in the series to have been introduced in the country, said a press release.

As an entry level smartphone, the device touts a powerful chipset and premium features. 

This brand-new smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53″ Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience.

It also comes with a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. 

Redmi 9A features the MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience.

It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations along with a 5MP front camera.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Tech

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »