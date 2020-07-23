Xiaomi introduces Redmi 9A in Bangladesh





Xiaomi, global technology leader announced the release of Redmi 9A in Bangladesh on Thursday.





After launching Redmi 9 earlier this month, this is the second smartphone in the series to have been introduced in the country, said a press release.





As an entry level smartphone, the device touts a powerful chipset and premium features.





This brand-new smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53″ Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience.





It also comes with a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone.





Redmi 9A features the MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience.





It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations along with a 5MP front camera.

