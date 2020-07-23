No new dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS





No new dengue case was reported in the country on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





According to a daily update from DGHS, one dengue patient is undergoing treatment at hospitals in the capital.





The health authorities reported 338 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 336 patients made recovery.





Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.













