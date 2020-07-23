Dr Farid Hossain Miah new DGHS director





Dr Farid Hossain Miah has been appointed as the new director (hospitals and clinics) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The ministry of Health issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.





Menahile, Md Aminul Hasan, director ( hospitals and clinics) of DGHS has been made an officer on special duty (OSD).





Earlier, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned on Tuesday amid criticisms over irregularities and mismanagement in the health sector.





He submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry, confirmed Abdul Manan, Secretary to the Health Service Division.

