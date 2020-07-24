Global economy is deteriorating Fast…





As President Trump intensifies his trade war with China, and as factories slow in major industrial nations, world commerce is deteriorating rapidly, a perilous development that threatens the health of the global economy. A global recession remains unlikely, even as growth slows, most economists say. But the dangers are clearly mounting, threatening to spread from the factory floor to households in many major economies.





The latest sign arrived Tuesday morning, as the World Trade Organization slashed its forecast for trade growth for this year and next. World trade in merchandise is now expected to expand by only 1.2 percent during 2019, in what would be the weakest year since 2009, when it plunged by nearly 13 percent in the midst of the worst global financial crisis since the Great Depression. Only six months ago, the organization was forecasting more than double that pace of growth, a 2.6 percent expansion in merchandise trade.







The W.T.O. warned that intensifying trade conflicts posed a direct threat to jobs and livelihoods, while discouraging companies from expanding and innovating Both the United States and China - the world's two largest economies - have seen a pronounced cooling in commercial activity in recent months, a trend exacerbated by the tariffs they have imposed on each other's exports, raising costs for businesses and consumers, and discouraging investment. In Europe, trade is being stymied by fear that Britain may be on the verge of a tumultuous exit from the European Union, absent a deal governing future commerce across the English Channel.







"Certainly, you can make a strong case that the risks of a global recession have increased the last few months," said Ben May, a global economist at Oxford Economics, a research institution in London that pegs the likelihood of that outcome next year at 30 percent. "There's a combination of indicators for weakening global growth. And that means we are more pessimistic about where world trade should trend. "Later on Tuesday, a closely watched gauge of American manufacturing revealed that factories had slowed in September, marking the second straight month of decline.







The reading on the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index was the lowest since June 2009, the month that marked the official end of the Great Recession. Stocks dropped after that report, eliminating gains seen earlier. Money shifted into Treasury bonds, a traditional safe haven, indicating that investors were willing to accept the prospect of smaller rewards in exchange for refuge from risk. Prices for crude oil fell, another sign that markets were assuming weaker global economic growth ahead. Less commercial activity spells less need for fuel to power jets, construction equipment, freight engines and other key pieces of industrial life. Money moved into the dollar, another reach for safety, lifting its value against other currencies. A stronger dollar makes American goods more expensive in world markets compared to those produced in other countries.





