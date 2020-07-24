Regular activities in this lockdown





Now days it has become too risky to move from one place to another due to this covet 19. As far my assumption it is creating a vast mental pressure on the youth and teen agers. And this situation has made a fear in our mind. Again due to having this situation, it has made a frustration and it works as depression on the youth. As a result they stay at home for a long time.







Exhausted and frustrated feelings are created on their mind. And it is one of the main cause of frustration .To cope up with this situation we the youths have to make a activity schedule and maintain them. Such as: - we have to maintain our sleeping time and do the regular activities on time to time. Sleeping and having food on time to time is very important for maintaining and ensuring a healthy and better life.







Beside this one must involve their time schedule in a part to recreation such as tree plantation, gardening, rare pets, reading story etc. Different people have different choices about their recreation. But it has to be ensured that they are participating themselves in healthy recreation.







My activity of recreation is playing guitar and trying to compose music. it gives me a lot of refreshment and pleasure. Beside this one must participate in physical exercise. It's very hard to maintain a healthy life .If we get used to it we can enjoy it. I hope the readers would like it and make an activity schedule to maintain it.





The writer is a student of Scholars school and college.







