Erosion-hit people get cash money, foods

Cash money and dry foods have been distributed among the people affected by erosion in the Meghna river in at Panishwar union under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.Some 24 affected families got Tk three lakh and 80 people dry foods with funds of National Social Welfare Council under the Ministry of Social Welfare on the premises of the land office at Bitghar village of Panishwar union of the upazila.







Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md Ruhul Amin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Social Services Officer Naim Mridha, Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Saiful Islam, Panishwar UP Chairman Deen Islam, UP Member Sumon Munshi were present on the occasion, among others.

