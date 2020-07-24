Worldwide waffling





Qantas's last passenger jumbo jet, the Boeing 747, has departed Australia for the final time, with the "Queen of the Skies" leaving one last flourish - drawing a kangaroo over the Pacific Ocean. Flight QF7474 flew out from Sydney Airport on Wednesday afternoon and provided entertainment to hundreds of plane spotters. The jumbo jet is headed to retirement in the Mojave Desert in the United States, after Qantas brought forward the scheduled retirement of the fleet by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.











Acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf on Tuesday hit back at criticism of the department's officers deployed in Portland, Ore., slamming media coverage of federal police activities in the city as well as local officials' response to rioting. Portland has seen continuous rioting since the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed in May during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Portland mayor Ted Wheeler lamented the violence in comments on July 3, writing on Twitter that the rioters "continue to hurt small businesses owned by people of color, instill fear in communities of color, and start fires in buildings with people inside."Federal police officers have deployed to the city over the past two weeks, drawn from various units, including Border Patrol special operations. Those units have drawn media criticism after some demonstrators reported being grabbed off the street and transported to a different location by federal officers without identifying insignia on their uniforms. "All officers are identified as police law enforcement officers," Wolf asserted during a press conference.











Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday said that he would "love to be available" for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League if all the boxes are ticked off. With the ICC confirming the postponement of T20 World Cup 2020 on Monday, the BCCI is keen on hosting the IPL 2020 between September and November this year. Glenn Maxwell, who will represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, is eager to participate in the cash-rich T20 league provided everything regarding health measures are taken care of.









Gavin Lux was expected to be the Dodgers' second baseman when summer camp started. But a late arrival and struggles at the plate mean he won't be with the team when the season opens Thursday. Los Angeles optioned Lux on Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said he informed Lux of the decision before the Dodgers' exhibition game Monday against Arizona but is hopeful Lux can be back on the roster soon. "I just think there is a lot that goes with him and his swing and at this point he wasn't synched up," Roberts said before Tuesday night's exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Angels. "I want him to get right. He started playoff games for us last year. That goes to show the confidence we have in him." The 22-year old Lux, a first-round selection in 2016, played in 23 games last year, batting .240 with two homers and nine RBIs after getting called up in September. He also was 2 for 9 with a home run and RBI in the division series against Washington.



