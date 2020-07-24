Diner Sheshe





"Pravin and I met in college when we were 21, and after crushing on me for a year, he wrote me a love letter! I felt the same way, and that was our beginning. We dated for 4 years; 4 years of long phone calls, dates and discussing our favourite books. I never really stopped having butterflies around him, and he never stopped showing me how much he cared.





We got married at 25, and the next 20 years, believe it or not, were the same- 2 best friends in love, endless conversations, evening walks and date nights. The only difference was that we were raising 2 adorable sons together! He'd play badminton with the kids and we'd all chat till midnight; we were a tight bunch. 8 months ago, Pravin had gone for a jog. I got a call informing me that he'd collapsed. He'd had a cardiac arrest...we lost him within seconds.





It was the most devastating evening of my life. How could someone so good leave, in a flash of a second? I felt my heart shatter. In my head, any chance of being happy again was over.







For a week, I stayed home with my sons. Smiles and laughter were replaced with this eerie silence and mundane routine that we dragged ourselves through. My sons went to school, and I'd just wait for them to come home.







But in a week, I pushed myself to go back to work. I blocked out all thoughts about Pravin- I knew that I had to keep going for my kids. For the next few months, my younger son kept asking, 'Mumma is papa really never coming back?' I just didn't know what to tell him. But now, I'm trying to be a dad to my kids. I can't play badminton so we go on walks. I try helping them as much as I can with their homework too... just like Pravin would. We recently got a beagle to help us cope.







But I still can't believe he is gone. Sometimes, I tell myself that he's just gone for a little while- that I just have to keep myself busy till he comes home.







Just last week, I attended my first family function after Pravin's death. I felt uneasy wearing bright colours. But my son told me, 'Ma, you look great. You have nothing to worry about.'







Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments