Omar Sani counters Dipjol



Zayed Khan, the incumbent general secretary of the Film Artists' Association, did not work for the development of the film but used the film for personal gain; following such allegations, 18 organizations of the film led by producers' association, have decided to 'boycott' Zayed Khan angered by his various activities.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Film Artists Association held a press conference on Sunday declaring the boycott announced under the leadership of the producers' association as an attempt to break the artist unity i. e. the artist association. However, this attempt will not be successful, declaring this, Monowar Hossain Dipjol, vice-president of the Artists' Association, said, "No one can do anything (harm) to the artists' association if Dipjol is alive."





Omar Sani called Dipjol's announcement meaningless and said, "During the last artist association election, you announced to make ten films." Let everyone in the film think Alhamdulillah. Artists and crew will be prosperous for a while. But you didn't keep your promise yet? Later, you have Announced for five more films in a crisis today? People could understand that Mama, they are not so stupid. Besides, you announced to bring projector-machines to the cinema halls, but you didn't.





Meanwhile, representatives of all film organizations gathered at the FDC on Tuesday and decided in a meeting that Zayed Khan would be boycott from the film. No one will work with him.

Leave Your Comments