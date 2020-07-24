Nadia's 6 drama series in Eid



Actress and dancer Nadia has hit a sixer this Eid by finishing the work of six drama series. The series is KaziSaif Ahmed's 'Jamai Amar Paisawala'; Al Hazen's 'Jamai Bazar-2' and four series by AdiBasiMizan. Regarding this, Nadia said, "This time I am giving more time to drama series than Eid single dramas. There were a few more dramas to work on outside of the series after the shooting ended. However, it was not possible for various reasons. Maybe we can work on another series for Eid next week. At this time, the viewers are watching series dramas as well as single dramas. Many series also get quite popular."





Meanwhile, the actress is shooting a drama of HanifSanket today. In it she will be seen opposite Mir Sabbir. Last month, she returned to shooting with a drama titled 'NiruddeshHobar Age' on Bangladesh Television. At this time many artists are dominating indoor based stories. What about Nadia? Her comment, "I have done more outdoor shooting. I think outdoor work is a little safer at this time. You can sit a little far away in the shooting spot.







Everyone has to stay in the same room in a shooting house but not so much when it is outdoors." What is the environment of the shooting spot? In reply, she said that there have been several changes in the shooting spot. She added "We used to wear make-up on the spot. Now I am bringing make-up from home. Besides, the units that I have worked with are working according to the hygiene rules." Outside of TV dramas, Nadia will be seen on 'EidAnandoMela' at Bangladesh Television. She said that she participated in a dance in it.

