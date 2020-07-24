Dhaka Int'l Youth Film Fest begins July 29

Poster of Dhaka International Youth Film Festival 2020. -Collected



The first Dhaka International Youth Film Festival 2020 will begin on July 29. The festival will be held virtually due to COVID-19 outbreak, says a press release.





Step for Cinema will organize the three-day event which aims at giving young filmmakers a platform to showcase their talent.





A total of 656 films from 45 countries have been submitted to the festival. A group of young directors from Bangladesh, India and Iran will evaluate the submissions and select the films that will be screened at the event.





The festival will present awards in various categories namely Best Film, Best Director, Best Script, Best Cinematography, Best Actor/Actress, Best Bengali Movie (Only for Bangladesh) and Best Experimental Film. Besides, a local filmmaker will receive award in Lifetime Achievement category.





The event will be judged by a panel of judges comprising actor Tariq Anam Khan, singer SI Tutul, and filmmaker ShahnewazKakoli and seven filmmakers from Canada, Iran, Turkey, Nepal, Mexico and India.





Besides, the festival will feature virtual seminars and discussions conducted by filmmakers ShameemAkhtar, ShabnamFerdousi and Bangladeshi film activist-critic Sadia Khalid Reeti. Aspiring and seasoned filmmakers from across the globe will participate in the sessions as guests and discussants.





Viewers will be able to enjoy the films by visiting Step for Cinema's website and its Facebook page. London-based Bangla newspaper Banglamail Online, Friday Theatre and Tourist Club Bangladesh will also stream the event on their respective Facebook pages.





'We are going to arrange this film festival for the first time to promote young filmmakers. We have already received a huge response from filmmakers across the globe. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to host the festival virtually this year. I hope film lovers will enjoy the event,' Supin Barman, festival coordinator, said.The festival will end on July 31.





Leave Your Comments