Kim seeks 'compassion' for Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday opened up about her husband Kanye West's bipolar disorder, calling on the media and public to show "compassion and empathy" in light of the rapper's recent erratic behavior.





West launched his presidential campaign Sunday in a rambling speech where he made bizarre comments about abolitionist Harriet Tubman, revealed he had wanted to abort his now seven-year-old daughter, and broke down in tears.





He has continued grabbing headlines in recent days for his tweets, later deleted, that accused his wife and mother-in-law of trying to lock him up, and suggested he is seeking a divorce.





Reality TV star Kardashian West wrote in a lengthy Instagram story that she had been reluctant to speak publicly about how her husband's illness had affected his family "because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy.





"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," said the 39-year-old. Biploar disorder is a mental illness characterized by extreme mood swings.





Patients experience both mania, where they feel euphoric and often act recklessly, and bouts of severe depression that can leave them unable to function and fixated on suicide.





Kardashian West said in her post: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."





--- AFP

