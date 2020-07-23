Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' starts filming





Sony Pictures' Uncharted movie has finally began filming in Germany this week with Tom Holland taking on the lead role of adventurer Nathan Drake. 'Uncharted' will be an adaptation of the revered Naughty Dog video game series, where Holland will step into the shoes of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the globe to hunt down the most sought after loot along with his friend and mentor Sully. Here Sully will be played by Mark Wahlberg, reported by Screenrant. 'Uncharted' is being directed by Ruben Fleischer ('Venom', 'Zombieland') and was just about to commence principal photography in Berlin in March when sets were shut down due to the global health crisis.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie started filming on July 20 in Germany. Production has taken the required safety measures the film is believed to move ahead full steam. 'Uncharted' is currently set for release on July 16th 2021. The film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles.





