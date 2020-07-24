USAID provides food assistance at Kalyanpur

US Ambassador Earl Miller and DNCC Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam visited the capital's Kalyanpur area on Thursday. -US Embassy



The US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age yesterday. U.S. Ambassador Earl Miller visited and interacted with families in Kalyanpur slums in Dhaka receiving food assistance through a new U.S. government program funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday. Ambassador Miller, joined by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, observed program staff preparing food baskets for delivery and spoke with people purchasing fresh vegetables at a local shop using the program's cash transfers. World Food Programme's Country Representative Richard Ragan and BRAC's Executive Director Asif Saleh, responsible for implementing the program in Kalyanpur slums and Sattala Bosti (Mohakhali), participated in the visit.







This program will provide aid to 50,000 people in these areas through cash-based transfers to help them meet their food and basic needs, through purchases at local vendors for foods, including fresh vegetables as well as offering deliveries of food baskets for families quarantined when a family member is ill with COVID-19. In Bangladesh, the U.S. government has so far provided over $56.5 million in total from all agencies to support COVID-19 response efforts.





The U.S. government, through USAID, has provided more than $7 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since 1971. In 2019, USAID alone provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.

