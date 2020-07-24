Online seminar 'Budget 2020-21' held at SEU

An online seminar on Budget 20-21 was held at SEU on Thursday. -AA



An online seminar titled "Budget 2020-21: Post Budget Thought of Middle Class in the Coronavirus Situation" organized by the Department of Economics of Southeast University (SEU) was held on Thursday.







Planning Minister, M A Mannan, was present as the Chief Guest at the seminar.







Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser, Board of Trustees of SEUT chaired the seminar, while Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU delivered the Keynote Speech.







Dr Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Former DG, BIBM and Prof Dr M A Hakim, Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences, SEU were discussants.







Madiha Khan, Chairperson, SEU delivered the welcome speech.







Among others, M Kamaluddin Chowdhury, Representative Member of BoT, SEUT, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU, Deans, Chairmen, Directors, Faculty members, Officials and students attended the program.

