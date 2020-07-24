A tribute to Uttam Kumar





Today is the 40th death anniversary of legendary Uttam Kumar, an indelible icon in the world of Bengali cinema. On this day in 1980 this legendary figure departed for eternal peace and salvation. He had a premature demise just at the age of 53, which was not at all an age to die.







There is a philosophical proverb well known to us that human beings whenever departing for new world all of us become very sorrowful and poignant but also we reminisce the departed soul by dint of his/her contributions towards the benefit of societies and as well as entertainment to us. Apart from the entertainment aspect the legendary icon's style was so profound and dedicated that is why cinema lovers of West Bengal, Tripura, rest of India plus our closer and friendly neighbor Peoples Republic of Bangladesh still reminisce him with a heavy heart.







The legendary icon of Bengali films Uttam Kumar's facial image, expression along with pronunciation plus diction was so crystal clear that till date his image has become deeply impregnated in the hearts of all cultural and film lovers of West Bengal, Tripura, rest of India along with that of Bangladesh plus rest of the globe. In his short innings of 53 years late Mahanayak, as he was adored by all his fans and lovers of his acting he acted in little more than 250 films. Thus in the subsequent paragraphs it is my humble task to analyze deeply that why legendary or Mahanayak is still reminisced with a heavy heart.





Uttam Kumar (Aka Mahanayak) was born in the northern hub of undivided Kolkata in the year 1926 on September 3. His original name was Arun Kumar Chatterjee. In the prime of his career he was an employee of Calcutta Port Trust but later on quit his job as he was deeply committed to acting. Prior to acting in large screen he also acted in various stages of Kolkata which is mostly located in Northern hub of the city.







This no doubt has helped him get firm grip in the acting world with prolific skills which are required to become a successful actor. He was very lucky to act with sedate actors of those days like that of Chabi Biswas, Pahari Sanyal, Ahindra Chowdhury, Kamal Mitra, Soumitra Chatterjee, Suchitra Sen, Sabitri Chatterjee, Gurudas Bannerjee, Malina Devi, Sandhya Rani, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Sinha, Shubendu Chatterjee, N.Viswanathan, Utpal Dutta, Rabi Ghosh, Sandhya Roy etc various other respected artists of older generations as well as that of later generations.







My elite readers might wonder that why he was crowned with the title 'Mahanayak'. In the world of Bengali films there were many celebrated actor who acted with him but the directors and his co-actors found something new in him that is why he was crowned with the much coveted honor 'Mahanayak' that means supreme actor among all. He acted with reputed directors like Nitin Bose, Tarun Majumdar, Dinen Gupta, Naresh Mitra, Sushil Majumdar and last but not the least the gigantic Satyajit Ray, the well known film maker, detective writer cum sketch painter etc various other reputed director of those days. It was whomsoever he worked with he was accorded fullest reverence which created flutter in those days. Apart from being a prolific actor he was also a melodic singer. That is why in all his films he acted his lip movement was so accurate.





To pay our glowing tributes to Uttam Kumar it would unethical act on the part of this writer not mention about the names of films acted by him. That is why below names of films acted by the legendary has been stated as follow:





Bose Paribar, Trijama, Nishi Padma, Trijama, Agnishwar Desh Preme, Kal Tumi Aleya, Kitaab, Uttar Falguni, Sesh Anka, Deya Neya, Share Chuattar, Amanush( Hindi), Chotise Mulakat, Harano Sur, Biraj Bou, Pather Dabi, Mouchak, Dhanyi Meye, Nayak (Directed by Satyajit Ray), Chiriyakhan (Directed by Satyajit Ray), Ananda Ashram (Hindi), Chowringhee, Indrani, Dui Prithibi (Along with Victor Bannerjee), Antony Firingy, Sanyasi Raja, Bicharak (written by Tarashankar Bandopadhyay), Jhinder Bondi (written by Saradindu Bandopadhyay), Uttar Falguni (written by Niharranjan Gupta), Kalangkini Kankabati (written by Nihar Ranjan Gupta).





Last but not the least legendary Uttam Kumar acted in Ogo Bodhu Sundari in which the scenes pertaining to shaving of his beard at the staircase in which he suffered massive heart attack in the morning hours of July 24, 1980 and was immediately rushed to Belleview Nursing Home in the Central hub of the city. In the nursing home the doctors attending upon him tried to resuscitate him but all herculean efforts on their part have gone a begging thereby he breathed his last around midnight in the said nursing home of Kolkata. That particular role was played by his youngest brother Tarun Kumar who is also a notable figure in Bengali filmy world.





Legendary Uttam Kumar had the privilege to work with legendary directors. Some of them are Satyajit Ray, Arabindo Mukherjee, Tapan Sinha etc various other legendary directors to talm about with pride. He also directed one film named Kalangkini Kankabati in which he also acted in the lead role along with Supriya Devi and Mithun Chakravarty.





Till date Uttam Kumar remains immortal in the hearts of innumerable Bengalis of India, Bangladesh and also Bengalis residing in other parts of the globe. On this day our only repentance is why The Almighty had been so cruel to him whom we cannot answer, nor even the medical fraternities who attended upon him at Belle View Nursing Home. That is why there is a common proverb known to us that when call comes from the above departure towards to new world is imminent which is always unpreventable.







The same feeling goes for Uttam Kumar which we have accepted as the fact of life. Lastly I along with his ardent fans convey our glowing tributes to him and pray that wherever he is the departed soul should remain as happily as ever. Hence after his demise all directors deeply regretted his untimely demise along with other actors. Even world famous director and Oscar Award Winner Satyajit Ray deeply lamented that why he has not utilized Mahanayak in his other films which was dearly evident in the afternoon hours of July 25, 2020 when sea of humanities in Kolkata paid their floral tributes to him with the clarion call 'Mahanayak Aamar Rahe' with tears rolled down from their eyes. Thus Uttam Kumar will be ever reminisced in the upcoming days and decades as both passes away like swift of current.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

