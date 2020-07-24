The politics behind the pandemic - I





She moves with difficulty, confined to her bed since last year, shuffling to the dining table for her meals using a zimmer frame powered by will and curiosity. At the table is where she reads her daily Bangla paper, often end to end, a precursor to watching TV later. After meals, goaded by her children, especially me, to maintain some mobility, the shuffle is extended to the farthest room in the flat, my study, where the TV screen is larger and channel surfing brings a deluge of news channels.







There is no dearth of alarmist information on the local channels with reporting from the ground in London (East End), Paris (10th Arrondissement), Rome (Piazza Barberini in the background) and other cities. They speak of the haunting fear and regular deaths amongst the Bangladeshi communities transmitting directly to friends and families back home.







We returned from a visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh a few days before the UK lockdown was declared on 23rd March. Since then I have a daily morning Whatsapp call, which is lunchtime for her, after she has digested the news and started on the food. Our chat is often inquisitional, lately focused on the current pandemic with more questions from her side than answers from mine.







While I answer in non-alarming monosyllables to her, my mind free floats into the charts and graphs, the scientific and political news that I dip into, my own analyses and assumptions of the 'new normal' over here.







[She reaches for her orange, a dessert at lunch end, and starts to peel.]







Have you had breakfast?





Yes, I have. Have you finished lunch?





Finishing. I hear a lot of people have died in the UK, how did that happen?





Yes, it's a big number and it started slowly.







The River Ouse, long abandoned in York, has been revived after many years as a leisure waterway in the 1970s. Famous for carrying vast quantities of goods in the 19th century, it is only a few hundred meters from the Stay city Apart hotel. On January 29th, Covid 19 gently knocked on Britain's door when two Chinese nationals fell ill. Later, on February 6th, a British businessman/scout leader, Steve Walsh, in Brighton was diagnosed with the virus after catching it in Singapore (The Times, 12th February).







Steve was later identified as a 'super spreader' as he was linked to 11 other cases, five of which were in the UK. On February 28th, the first person to catch coronavirus in the UK was diagnosed, a man who lived in Surrey but who had not been abroad. Local transmission had obviously started and this was the first shot across the English bow, though a question could be raised about who heard it. Covid 19 had arrived at the 'Land of the Angles' and was setting up camp.







Wuhan, the 'Chicago of China', is a sprawling city of 11 million people in the centre of China, formed literally by the three historical towns of Wuhan. It was even briefly the capital of the country in 1927. China had reported its first cluster of 'pneumonia' cases to the World Health Organization on 31st December (ECDC, 31st December) at the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, Hubei Province, and on 12th January released the new virus's genetic sequencing (Science Daily, 31st January). Covid 19 now had an identity and was building its presence behind the generic 'Corona' name. On 13th January, the first case outside China, in Thailand, was reported. Officially Covid was on the move and most Governments knew about it, including the UK.







17th November should be the date etched on every health minister's bedpost. Investigations (South China Morning Post, 13th March) later reported that the Chinese authorities had identified at least 266 people who contracted the virus in 2019 and who came under medical surveillance from that date. This was weeks before the Chinese authorities announced the emergence of the new virus, even threatening the Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who initially reported it on 30th December (Lancet, 22nd February) with jail and forcing him to recant his observations.





The supreme injustice was that Wenliang was also the first medical casualty of the virus. More reports have emerged that the virus had crossed the North Atlantic and landed in California (NYT, 22nd April) with one death recorded on 6th February. Chances that it stopped over in transit through Europe are high, as French health officials found a person testing positive for Covid on December 27th (Al Jazeera, 4th May).





Like Viriathus, the Indo-European guerilla chief (160 BCE) who stopped the great Roman army in its tracks for eight years, Covid 19 lay in stealth and attacked in force the armies of the West four weeks later.







Instead of good health and cheer, on the eve of 2020 New Year the Chinese government sent a sobering message to the World Health Organization, China Office, that 'cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology (unknown cause) have been detected in Wuhan City' and of the 44 cases, 11 were severely ill (WHO Int, 5th January). WHO assembled its Support Team on 1st January, informed the world on 4th January and issued guidelines on 10th January. A month later the virus was baptized as Covid-19but names didn't matter by then.







Doesn't the Government tell you anything?





Of course, they do. They hold daily public briefings and go over the charts.







It is 1700 hrs, time for the daily Corona Briefing from Downing Street. Mahogany walls, three lecterns with the government's slogans pasted on them, one selected minister in the middle and two rotating advisers with changes amongst the trio as and when gaffes are spotted and lambasted by the media in post-briefing reviews. Social media has a field day; 'don't bother to hold your breath', 'this is anti-Cuomo stuff', 'death by a thousand platitudes' are some of the more hackneyed phrases endlessly droned by a series of lackluster bodies behind the podiums, such as, 'we are led by the science', 'our heroes on the front line', 'the amazing response by the UK public', 'we will win this war', 'this Government is working day and night to resolve the largest crisis since World War 2' are used to paper over a multitudes of delivery failures, addled decision-making and political subterfuge that has been endlessly received from the government.







Graphs are shown with unreadable fine print at the bottom, meant more to cover abysmal performance than reveal truth to a patient public. Questions are taken from citizens (screened by an independent agency, mine have never been selected) in a PR move as the public asks soft questions, expresses gratitude (Daily Mail, 27th April) while the media asks probing ones and can thus be portrayed as hostile and ungrateful. In true English fashion, performance is measured on that indescribable attribute of 'form' (as in, he was in 'good form' today) which possibly means displaying confidence in the absence of content, often portrayed as believing in your own bluster. A straight answer to a straight question is rarer than a blood moon over Richmond Park. Ask on the dearth of PPE and you get a reply about 'all nations are attempting to get hold of PPE and we are doing everything in our ability to give our frontline staff whatever is needed'.





The other familiar ploy of 'announcing big measures' to deflect impending criticism is used regularly, especially by Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, i.e. a billion pieces of PPE were distributed, or 100,000 people have been tested per day, seven new hospitals with 5000 more beds in London alone…etc., and so on.The familiar tactics of distract and deliver is repeated daily, without fail. One can set one's watch to when the statement 'we have been guided by the best scientific advice' is trundled out, like a creaky wheel chair at a neglected care home.







What better putdown than from Prof Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, who said, 'As a scientist, I hope I never again hear the phrase 'based on the best science and evidence' spoken by a politician, this phrase has become basically meaningless and used to explain anything and everything.' (Guardian, 23rdApril). Needless to say, Professor Sridhar predicted a global pandemic two years ago to an audience at the Hay Festival in Hay-on-Wye, Wales in May 2018. Now she says, 'Britain had a head start on Covid 19 but squandered it.' (Guardian, 13th March).



2) Behind enemy lines





I think some countries have lower deaths, including Bangladesh. Don't you read the news?





Yes I do. Most countries are lower but such comparisons are difficult to make.







Vietnam has been a gilt-edged case study in pandemic control, its 'overreaction' beating the Chinese hands down at the lockdown game (BBC, 15th May). While the West treated Covid 19 with the respect of a stray fly in its cocktail assuming that a dip and a flick would get rid of it, by mid-December the Vietnamese government had through its own sources heard about an unknown viral disease in China. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a warning to his citizens, closed the 1444 km long border with China and carried out a risk assessment by mid-January. After two cases were reported in mid-January, flights were suspended from 24th January.







All travelers with signs of the disease were quarantined in camps established outside Hanoi, and in one case 10,000 people in the Son Loi commune were completely sealed off for 20 days when two cases were detected there (Nikkei Asian Review, 15th February).By May, the country had carried out 275,000 tests, reported 318 cases and zero deaths, the last figure still standing as other countries keep falling down. After such a stellar performance officials have only humbly stated that 'we have won round 1', removed the national lockdown in phases (though face masks remain mandatory) and launched an internal tourism campaign called 'Visit Vietnam for Vietnamese' (Brookings Education, 20th May). Covid had met its match and was seeking softer combatants. Its wish was fulfilled in the UK.





Alerted by the first reported case of Corona outside China (in Thailand) on 13th January and the WHO Emergency Committee Meeting on 23rd January, Matt Hancock, chaired the first COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room) meeting of the Government on Corona at No 10. This was the first of five COBRA meetings that Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, was too busy to attend. During one of them he was attending the Chinese lunar New Year dragon eyes ritual. More importantly that was the afternoon the EU withdrawal treaty was being signed, the first jewel in the Conservative crown, which they could not wait to anoint themselves with.







For the balance four meetings, an aide anonymously offered three compelling reasons, 'He (Boris) liked his country breaks. He didn't work weekends and he didn't do urgent crisis planning' (Metro, 18th April). It was left to Matt Hancock to breezily declare at the end of the meeting that the risk to the UK public was 'low' (Daily Mail, 21st April), while Boris posted selfie's smooching his girl friend, Carrie Symonds, who was two months from delivering their first child. As for the public, while Downing Street dozed, more than 266,000 attended the Cheltenham Festival (The Telegraph, 12th March) and 52,000 went to the Liverpool-Atletico Madrid football match (Guardian, 24th April) carrying the virus to and from the events.





I am worried; lots of Bangladeshis are dying abroad, why?





Well, they are poorer, do more dangerous jobs and live in dense neighbourhoods.





BAME (Black, Asian, Mixed Ethnic) deaths in Western countries have been higher than the average of the white population, constituting 34% of the total deaths while the population is 14% of the total (BHF, 14th May) in the UK, often decimating entire communities, especially those working in the NHS where they constitute 60% of the deaths (Guardian, 25th May).Besides socio-economic and unknown genetic factors, could it be a reflection of their in-hospital treatment?







On the other hand, back at home, Bangladesh statistically is the softest target for a disease as deadly as Covid. With 175 million people, a population density of 1,100 people/sq. km (which is the highest in the world, disregarding city states, i.e.Monaco, Singapore…etc.) and a rudimentary health structure which makes experts shudder to think of when the 'time bomb' will happen (Atlantic Council, 30th March). Till now it's been a dud.







There are 36,000 infections and 530 deaths (Worldometer, 25th May), which is a remarkably low figure. Credible explanations are posited, i.e. inaccurate counting which is a widely held belief, extremely low testing and official cover-ups to more positive ones such as innate immunity (Al Jazeera, 18th May) favourable demographics (9% over 65's as against 18% in Europe), hot weather, more BCG application in childhood.





Though this could change for the worse as the disease is still far from peaking, it is similar for other South Asian countries, such as Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. Perhaps immigration softens the immune system,as immunity to known viruses is built over time (NCBI, 26th Oct, 16), each community thrives in their own environment.







[She is on her 2nd segment of the orange.] (To be continued…)





Saiful Islam is based in London



