Increase import of Bangladeshi products

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday urged the Algerian ambassador to Bangladesh to import more medicines, melamine, ceramics, plastics, leather and jute products from Bangladesh.





"Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are producing world-class leather goods, jute and jute products, medicines, ceramics, melamine and plastics at very competitive prices. There is a huge demand of these Bangladeshi products in the Algerian market. Algerian entrepreneurs could come forward to invest in these promising industries of Bangladesh," he said. The minister made the call during a virtual meeting with Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi, said a press release, reports BSS.









During the meeting, they discussed different issues of mutual interest, including formation of a joint economic commission to boost investment and trade between the two countries, signing bilateral investment protection agreements, transferring technology to emerging industries, like chemical fertilizers and boosting bilateral trade and commerce.





Humayun said Bangladesh, as a Muslim brotherly country, has historically friendly relations with Algeria.

"Algeria played a key role in Bangladesh's accession to the Organization of the Islamic Conference. The historic visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Algeria in September 1973 laid the foundation for friendly relations between the two countries," he added. He hoped that the newly-appointed ambassador would further expand trade and investment between the two countries in the coming days and take bilateral relations to new heights.





Rabah Larbi said Bangladesh is importing fertilizers from Algeria every year to strengthen food security.





As a friendly country, Algeria will continue to supply fertilizer to Bangladesh uninterruptedly in the days to come, he added.





