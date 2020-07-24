'No decision yet to reopen edu institutions'



The Ministry of Education has said that the news spread through social media about the opening of educational institutions after Eid is just a rumor.





The ministry, in a release said, it will immediately notify students through media if they take such decision. It said the 'government was deciding to open the educational institutions after Eid-ul-Adha, maintaining social distance', through a Facebook page called the Bangladesh National Board of Education. The news is a baseless rumor. Students are specially requested not to be distracted by such false and baseless news.





The notification said, the Ministry of Education has not yet taken any decision on opening educational institutions after Eid. Moreover, there is no board called Bangladesh National Board of Education.







