BD seeks Saudi Arabia's support



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought support of Saudi Arabia (SA) to create a voluntary 'OIC Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund' by the contribution of the willing member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Momen made the call to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday.





During the conversation, Saudi foreign minister inquired about the Covid condition in Bangladesh and in reply Momen

briefed him about Bangladesh government's various initiatives taken responding to the pandemic situation.





Bangladesh foreign minister requested Prince Faisal to employ Bangladeshi workers in the agriculture sector of Saudi Arabia.





Momen also requested Saudi public and private investors to invest in Bangladesh's livestock sector and urged Saudi government to import halal beef and chicken from here.





Besides, he appraised Prince Faisal of Bangladesh's capacity to produce and export good quality of PPEs to combat against the deadly coronavirus.





The foreign minister also sought Saudi support in safe repatriation of 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.





Leave Your Comments