US COVID-19 cases reach 4 mln









The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed the 4-million mark on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the US stood at 4,005,414 as of 3:04pm local time (1904 GMT), reports Xinhua.





Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 143,820, according to the CSSE.





California has recently surpassed New York to be the hardest-hit state with 421,857 cases.





Other states with over 100,000 cases include New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Louisiana, the CSSE data showed.

