5 die with fever, cold related problems in Cumilla









Five people died from fever and cold-related problems at Comilla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.





A total of 111 patients, including 45 Covid-19 patients, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Sajeda Khatun.





Besides, 13 people, including five women, were undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital, she said.





According to the Civil Surgeon office, 47 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 5,077.





So far, 131 people have died of Covid-19 and cold-related problems while 3,096 people made full recovery in the district.

