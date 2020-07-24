PM mourns death of Madaripur district council chairman Miaz Uddin Khan













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Madaripur district council chairman and valiant freedom fighter Miaz Uddin Khan.





In a message of condolence, the premier prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Miaz Uddin Khan, father of PM’s Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon, died of pneumonia at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka early today at the age of 73.





He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.





