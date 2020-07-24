Light to moderate rain likely









Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country today.





Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, said a met office release here.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.





Maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius at Khepupara and minimum temperature today 24.0 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 96 millimeters (mm) jointly at Sitakunda and Feni.





The sun sets at 06.46 pm today and rises 05.25 am tomorrow in the capital.





