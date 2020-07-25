President expresses gratitude to people

President Abdul Hamid



President Abdul Hamid on Friday expressed deep gratitude to the people of Bangladesh and abroad, who have expressed their condolence after the death of his younger brother freedom fighter Abdul Hye.







He expressed his gratitude and thanks to local and foreign dignitaries, particularly his Indian counterpart Shree Ram Nath Covind, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, reports UNB.







President Hamid also thanked the cabinet members, senior civil and military officials, political leaders, academics, cultural personalities, journalists, well-wishers and individuals from different walks of life, who have sent condolence messages soon after the death of his brother.







Hamid also expressed his gratitude to all those who conveyed their sorrow and sympathy to the bereaved family of Abdul Hye, his ex-Assistant Private Secretary (APS), and also attended the Namaz-e-janaza at Muktijoddha Abdul Hque Government College ground at Mithamain in Kishoreganj.







The President is deeply grateful to the local political leaders, administration, members of the armed forces, President Guard Regiment (PGR), Special Security Forces (SSF) and police, media representatives, different organisations and people of all strata of lives, who extended their full support from their respective positions despite various difficulties at tough time of the pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.







He hoped that the people's sympathy shown earlier to the bereaved family would encourage the family members and pave the way in the future.







The President also sought blessings of all people for the forgiveness and eternal peace of the departed soul of Hye.





