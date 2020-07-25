Pompeo slams China for bullying its neighbors in Himalayas

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo once again slammed China for its expansionist agenda and urged "the entire world" to stand up to Beijing. Launching a scathing attack on the Chinese leadership over the "cover-up" of the COVID-19 crisis, the top US diplomat said the Chinese Communist Party's "exploitation of this disaster to further its own interest has been disgraceful".





In a reference to India-China border standoff, Pompeo accused Beijing of bullying its neighbors and accused it of instigating a deadly confrontation with New Delhi in eastern Ladakh. "We think that the entire world needs to work together to ensure that every country, including China, behaves in the international system in ways that are appropriate and consistent with the international order. You cannot go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You cannot threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You cannot engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like the World Health Organisation," the top US diplomat said at a press briefing, reports timesnownews.com.





"The CCP's exploitation of this disaster to further its own interests has been disgraceful. Rather than helping the world, General Secretary Xi Jinping has shown the world the party's true face. We talked about how we have seen Hong Kong's freedoms crushed. We have watched the CCP bully its neighbors, militarise features in the South China Sea, and instigate a deadly confrontation with India," Pompeo said.







The US has been very vocal about its criticism of China's actions at the Line of Actual Control. Recently, while referring to the Galwan clash, Pompeo had justified India's actions saying that "The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action." and "the Indians have done their best to respond to that." Once again hitting out at Beijing on the issue of coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo said that instead of helping the world, the CCP is bullying its neighbors and expanding its military in the South China Sea.



The top US diplomat urged the international community to "work together to ensure that every country, including China, behaves in the international system in ways that are appropriate and consistent with the international order".





"You cannot go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You cannot threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You cannot engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like the World Health Organisation," he added





