Android 11's dessert name is 'Red Velvet Cake'



Google stopped giving dessert names to its Android version from last year's Android 10. It is now following a numbering system so the upcoming OS will simply be called Android 11. But it looks like Google couldn't stop using dessert names at all with Android 11's internal name revealed to be "Red Velvet Cake".







Android's vice-president of engineering Dave Burke in a podcast interview All About Android talked about Android 11's internal name. This was to a question asked on which dessert Android 11 would be named after or if they have an internal dessert name for it. "However if you were to ask an engineer on my team what are they working on, they would say RVC. and so, RVC is Red Velvet Cake," Burke answered.





Burke added that even though the engineers are using RVC only 'R' would appear in the open source codes for Android. So there's really no mention of Red Velvet Cake anywhere else. Google's dessert names for its Android versions started with Android Donut (1.6) back in september 2009. Google then followed an alphabetical order for the dessert names. It was quite fun to see Android versions being named after desserts.





There was always this excitement too just before the Android launch around guesses on what the name could be. The last official dessert name we have is Pie for Android 9.0. But it's cool to see that Android engineers are still keeping the tradition alive. Google's latest Android 11 is currently available in beta for select smartphones. The stable version will release later this fall with the launch date possibly September 8.

Leave Your Comments