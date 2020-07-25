Viber expands expressive palette with new Reactions feature in messages



Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, announces the launch of its Message Reactions feature in communities to take 'likes' on its platform to the next level. As the demand for instant messaging rises globally, Viber is expanding its users' creative palette to ensure they can fully express themselves over messages in a quick and fun way.







To react to messages, users will simply long-tap the heart icon next to any message and show their like, lol, shock, sadness, or anger reaction.







The broad range of emotions empowers users to react to messages, media, and content shared in their Community perfectly. Communication is a two-way street, and it's essential for users also to have the ability to see how their peers have reacted to their messages.







To do so, users simply long-tap the message and choose 'Info' to see the broad range of expressions others have left on their messages.





Ofir Eyal, Chief Operating Officer, Viber, said, "Viber is committed to empowering users to express themselves in the most accurate way possible. The ability to simply 'like' a message with a heart didn't encompass the wide range of emotions people can experience when reading a message, and we needed to do more. The Message Reactions feature enables users to react in the most fitting way."

