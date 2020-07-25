Faiza to represent BD in Student Innovator Awards 2020



The International Baccalaureate (IB) announced this year's finalists for the MYP (Middle Years Programme) Student Innovator Awards 2020. Faiza Farheen, a Grade 10 student from International School Dhaka has been selected as a finalist to receive the prestigious grant awarded by the IB supporting young social entrepreneurs.







This platform allows Middle Years Programme (MYP) students to build vital skills to become the socially conscious leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs the world needs today. The finalists selected as MYP innovators represent 21 IB World Schools in 13 countries and are eligible to receive a grant fund of more than $145,000 combined.







Through the platform and grant, finalists will be encouraged to collaborate with student finalists and receive guidance from a career-level or industry expert. Among 32 finalists, Faiza is the only MYP student representing Bangladesh. She has been passionate and dedicated to the issue of autistic children in Bangladesh.







For the last five years, as an MYP student, Faiza has continuously expanded the scale of her work by focusing on awareness creation, fund raising, advocating for the wellbeing, acceptance and support of austict children and youth. Named 'Project Independent' Faiza intendes to use the IB grant to create an Employment agency that will assist in placing autistic youth in suitable jobs.







Nilanthi Panabokke Das, MYP Coordinator, International School Dhaka stated, "Faiza has been tirelessly devoted to initiating multiple service projects that support autistic children in Bangladesh. She is an embodiement of the IB learner profile - a caring, open-minded risk taker who strives to serve both her school and wider community. All her teachers, family and friends are incredibly proud of Faiza as she is most deserving of this recognition. With this grant, Faiza can explore new and creative ways to continue serving this meanginful cause"





The student projects were selected after a competitive two-stage application and review process, supported by a global review panel composed of 48 IB educators and IB programme alumni. The application was designed to give students the opportunity to exercise advocacy for their ideas, consider the social impact of their project, explore their connection to the initiative and delve into the financial needs of starting or growing a social change initiative.

