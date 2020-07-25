Xiaomi introduces Redmi 9A in Bangladesh



Xiaomi, global technology leader announced the release of Redmi 9A in Bangladesh on Thursday (July 24, 2020). After launching Redmi 9 earlier this month, this is the second smartphone in the series to have been introduced in the country. As an entry level smartphone, the device touts a powerful chipset and premium features. This brand-new smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53? Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience. It also comes with a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone.







Redmi 9A features the MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience. It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations along with a 5MP front camera. Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said regarding the launch, "At Xiaomi we aim to make remarkable smartphone experiences accessible to everyone. Redmi 9A with its powerful 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.53? Dot Drop display is a perfect amalgamation of exceptional performance and honest pricing. Mi Fans and consumers will definitely appreciate the hardware and software that comes with the Redmi 9A and we hope to continue bringing the best to them from the house of Redmi."





Price and Availability:





Redmi 9A will be available in three color variants: Granite Gray, Peacock Green, Sky Blue. The 2GB+32GB variant will be available for BDT 9,999 across Authorized Mi Stores. and retail partners starting from July 24, 2020.











