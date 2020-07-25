Galleri Kaya to launch '16th Anniv Exhibition'



Galleri Kaya has organized '16th Anniversary Exhibition' to showcase the brilliant works by renowned artists. The exhibition will start from 25th July and will last till 22nd August. The event will showcase selection of works done between the years 1954 to 2020 drawn beautifully by 42 modern & contemporary artists.





The list includes the works of renowned artists such as Abdus Shakoor Shah, Aditya Basak , Ahmed Shamsuddoha , Aminul Islam, Anisuzzaman, Ashraful Hasan, Atin Basak, Azharul Islam Chanchal, Bishwajit Goswami, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chandra Shekhar Dey, Debdas Chakraborty, Fareha Zeba and many more.





A selection of 103 works done in acrylic, oil, watercolor, ink, charcoal, ceramic, bronze, pastel pencil and mixed media on paper and canvas will be showcased in this exhibition.





The exhibition is sponsored by "ADN Group" and its online partner is www.artitude.com.bd.

