'Resignation, transfer won't help resolve crisis in health sector'



BNP has said that the resignation and transfer of officials will not help resolve the persisting crisis in country's health sector as it is riddled with widespread corruption.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the remarks while addressing a virtual briefing on Friday.





Rizvi said, "The coronavirus crisis has exposed the sorry state of health ministry. So, it's not possible to improve the situation with the arrest, transfer and resignation of some people or reshuffling one or two ministries." "Though unpleasant, it's true there's no point in hoping that the situation will improve with the transfer of the thieves who played an active role in midnight's conspiracy because they know they've emerged 'through corruption with the help of corrupt leaders," the BNP leader said.





He said a pro-people government will have to be installed to get rid of the irregularities and corruption. "That means, the entire government, including the Prime Minister, must step down."





Rizvi said it is now clear to people that the main objective of this government is to plunder public assets and siphon off ill-gotten money abroad, not to serve the nation.







Leave Your Comments