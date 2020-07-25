'BNP leaders talking absurdly like perplexed travelers'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP leaders are now talking ridiculously like the astray travelers after being boycotted by the people in elections and movements.





"BNP is continuing its ill politics of making absurd comments in media. But they are yet to realize that the citizens of digital Bangladesh are very conscious and they do not accept such comments of BNP leaders," he said. Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a function arranged by the AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee at the party president's Dhanmondi political office, joining it online from his official residence to hand over coronavirus protective equipment and relief goods to be distributed among flood victims through representatives.





In the wake of floods in different districts, BNP leaders are out to do politics to mislead the people and create panic capitalizing on the humanitarian crisis instead of staying beside the flood victims.







