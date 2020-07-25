Donations from Zakir Naik's IRF to RGCT



Donations by Zakir Naik's organisation to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) were suppressed for five years, an investigation by Times Now has revealed. It has emerged that the funds received by Naik in his personal accounts as well as his organisations were allegedly linked to proceeds of crime or earnings related to his educational institutions and channels, which are under investigation for allegedly spreading hatred and disturbing communal balance.







It is learnt that the National Investigation Agency is looking into the transactions of three accounts and scanning them for alleged violations under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Naik's Harmony Media Pvt Ltd, which ran the Peace TV and the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), the organizations though which Gandhis allegedly received money into RGCT are also under scanner.





Times Now has learnt that in between financial years 2003-04 and 2016-17, IRF received money worth Rs 65 crore. This, according to the NIA is proceeds of crime. The NIA is also investigating individuals from whom the funds were received.





As reported earlier by Times Now, the Union Home Ministry has set-up an inter-ministerial committee to probe various allegations against RGCT. The said money, which was received by RGCT in 2011, was returned 4.5 years later after Naik escaped from India.





It may be noted that the said money was returned in December 2016 only after the NIA registered a case against Naik. Interestingly, the RGCT balance sheet has no mention of the said money for five years. According to the details accessed by us, the IRF received Rs 64.86 crore as funds, while Naik himself received over Rs 50 crore. Harmony Media received Rs 79 core, thus totalling the proceeds of crime to Rs 200 crore.



While commenting on the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier said, "Truth is that Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) received a donation in conformity with law and norms and same was returned by the Trust out of its volition in view of the controversy surrounding Islamic Research Foundation/Zakir Naik."





Leave Your Comments