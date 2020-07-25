Published:  08:07 AM, 25 July 2020

Bangladeshi in Al Jazeera documentary tracked down, arrested

The Immigration Department has arrested a Bangladeshi man identified as Md Rayhan Kabir who was featured in a recent controversial documentary by Al Jazeera.

When contacted on Friday night, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud confirmed that the 25-year-old was arrested on Friday evening.

It is learnt that the department was tipped off to Md Rayhan's alleged "hideout" at a condominium in Jalan Pahang here.

It was reported that the department had sought cooperation from the public to locate Md Rayhan to facilitate an investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

International news agency Al Jazeera recently aired a documentary titled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown" which alleged mistreatment of illegal immigrants in Malaysia during the process of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Md Rayhan, who was featured in the video, made several claims of immigrants being mistreated.-New Straits Times(Written by Nurul Hidayah Bahaudin)



