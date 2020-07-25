Covid-19 vaccine to be free of charge in Moscow: Mayor





Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on Friday that vaccination against Covid-19 in Moscow will be free of charge, reports TASS.





"As soon as it is available, we will launch an inoculation campaign," he said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.





"Vaccination will be free at all out-patient medical establishments."





He also called for vaccinating against season flu to avoid two autumn-time epidemics simultaneously.





"A lot of work is to be done. We are getting prepared for that," he added.

