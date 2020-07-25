4 day labourers killed in Bogura road crash





Four day labourers were killed and two others injured as a pickup van ran over them in Matidhali area of the district town on Saturday morning.





Three of the deceased were identified as—Rashidul Islam, 50, of Khamarkandi village, Abu Zafor, 45, resident of Telahira village in sadar upazila, and Azgar Ali, 45, hailing from Gaibandha.





Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station, said that the accident took place around 6:30am when the speedy vehicle ran over a group of day labourer while they were sitting beside the road near Sadar Upazila Parishad in search of work, leaving three dead on the spot and three others injured.





Among the injured, one died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.









