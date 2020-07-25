Published:  03:23 PM, 25 July 2020

Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 2,530 new cases, 38 more deaths

The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh rose to 2,874 on Saturday with the death of 38 more patients in the last 24 hours.

Besides, the country registered 2,530 new cases during the period after testing 10,446 samples, bringing  the total cases to 2,21,178.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.

The Health Ministry data show 1114 patients have been cured from the infection, putting the total recovery to 122,090.

In Bangladesh, first coronavirus case was detected in March 8 where the first death from the virus infection was reported on March 18.

Global coronavirus situation

The total number of confirmed  coronavirus cases reached  15,745,359  as of Saturday morning with over 639,891 recorded deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, so far 9,053,874 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus infection globally.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.

It has spread to all corners of the world since then.


