Shraddha is grateful for everything





Actress Shraddha Kapoor is truly thankful for everything that she has and makes sure to spread the positivity even during the toughest times, for one and all. With her sensitive and empathetic aura, Shraddha yet again took to her handle and expressed gratitude to the Universe for everything and 'all the wonderful miracles of life.' Taking to her social media, the actress posted a handwritten note with a personal touch, "Thank you Universe for all my blessings. Thank you for every, everything. Thank you for your love, generosity, bliss, kindness, abundance, and all the wonderful miracles of life." The people's favorite actress recently crossed a milestone of 50 Million followers and to thank her fans for all the love, she shared handwritten notes on her social media in three languages- Marathi, Hindi and English.



